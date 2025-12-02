Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.2550 and last traded at $14.32. 199,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 68,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Santander raised Rightmove to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Rightmove Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 111.0%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

