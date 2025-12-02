Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 2,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

