IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Down 10% – What’s Next?

Ieh Corp (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

IEH Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of -299.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. IEH had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

