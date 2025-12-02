Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 268,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 99,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

