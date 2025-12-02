Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.2260. Approximately 169,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 80,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $445.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jaguar Mining had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

