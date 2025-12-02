C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 1,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 3.7%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.92 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.38.
C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile
C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.
