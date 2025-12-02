Insider Selling: Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,556,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,248.25. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 1st, Gregory Poilasne sold 126,000 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $22,680.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,413,080. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

