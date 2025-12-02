Critical Analysis: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) versus Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60 Sigma Lithium 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exro Technologies and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.29%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Exro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exro Technologies and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies -1,420.35% -109.03% -61.37% Sigma Lithium -24.13% -35.97% -9.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exro Technologies and Sigma Lithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $16.84 million 0.09 -$210.86 million ($0.47) -0.01 Sigma Lithium $152.36 million 8.43 -$51.07 million ($0.31) -37.19

Sigma Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exro Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Exro Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

