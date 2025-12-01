Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) to Buyback $3.00 million in Stock

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 265.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fitell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,093,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Fitell has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $792.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fitell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fitell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

