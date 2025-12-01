Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Sells $22,680.00 in Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,330,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,485.50. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Nuvve Trading Down 22.8%

NVVE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,869,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,413,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVVE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

