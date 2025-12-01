Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Insider Sells $523,093.75 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 110,125 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $523,093.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,585.25. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sukumar Nagendran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,172,811.97.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $4.43. 2,376,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,400. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSHA

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.