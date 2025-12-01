Insider Selling: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $150,700.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 374,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,099.27. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 24th, Samuel Yount sold 5,040 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $71,971.20.

On Friday, November 14th, Samuel Yount sold 521 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $7,424.25.

On Thursday, November 13th, Samuel Yount sold 12,129 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $173,929.86.

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 1,319,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 57.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NerdWallet by 58.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 77,432 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 44.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

