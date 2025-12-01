Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) COO Liberman Jeffery Sells 20,546 Shares

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $57,734.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 341,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,738.28. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

NYSE EVC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.82. 279,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,354. The company has a market capitalization of $256.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,202,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 984,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 998,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 572,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 415,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

