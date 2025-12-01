Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael Arougheti Sells 56,257 Shares

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Arougheti sold 56,257 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $8,846,975.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.56. 2,114,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,525. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Ares Management by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.