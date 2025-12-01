Financial Review: Dole (DOLE) & Its Rivals

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dole to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Dole shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dole alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Dole has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dole’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dole $8.97 billion $125.51 million 97.70 Dole Competitors $34.14 billion $103.03 million 3.47

This table compares Dole and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dole’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dole. Dole is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Dole pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dole pays out 226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out -99.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dole has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dole lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dole and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dole 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dole Competitors 418 793 1016 38 2.30

Dole currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 42.39%. Given Dole’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dole has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Dole and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dole 0.28% 8.17% 2.62% Dole Competitors -293.40% -82.89% -18.09%

Summary

Dole competitors beat Dole on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Dole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dole Food Company, Inc. (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods. The fresh fruit segment contains operating divisions that produce and market fresh fruit to wholesale, retail and institutional customers worldwide. The fresh vegetables segment produces and markets fresh-packed and value-added vegetables and salads to wholesale, retail and institutional customers, primarily in North America and Europe. The packaged foods segment contains several operating divisions that produce and market packaged foods, including fruit, juices, frozen fruit and healthy snack foods. In November 2013, Dole Food Company, Inc announced that an investor group acquired the remaining 60.43% interest in the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Dole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.