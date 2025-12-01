Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 40% – Here’s Why

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) was up 40% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 191,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 41,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
