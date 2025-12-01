Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sealed Air (SEE)

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Sealed Air had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Sealed Air had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Sealed Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.80.

11/16/2025 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Sealed Air had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Sealed Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/5/2025 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Sealed Air had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

10/8/2025 – Sealed Air was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/8/2025 – Sealed Air had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.