American Tower (AMT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – American Tower had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $203.00.

11/25/2025 – American Tower had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – American Tower had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $251.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – American Tower had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/30/2025 – American Tower was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $249.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $235.00 to $205.00.

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

10/29/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $251.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $281.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2025 – American Tower was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – American Tower had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/4/2025 – American Tower was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

