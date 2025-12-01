Chord Energy (CHRD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2025 – Chord Energy is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Chord Energy was given a new $123.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/18/2025 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Chord Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2025 – Chord Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2025 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Chord Energy is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Chord Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Chord Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

