Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 26.5% – Time to Buy?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,018,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

