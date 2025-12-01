Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 26.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,018,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spanish Mountain Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 26.5%

About Spanish Mountain Gold

The company has a market cap of C$105.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

