Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) CAO Sells $49,400.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) CAO Alexander Azoy sold 1,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,438. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Azoy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 29th, Alexander Azoy sold 2,831 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $36,803.00.
  • On Friday, September 5th, Alexander Azoy sold 1,579 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $18,758.52.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. 2,620,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,367 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. now owns 31,424,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,684,000 after buying an additional 1,363,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,687,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,298,584 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $8,920,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,500,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

