Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $1,141,935.48 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 16,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,141,935.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares in the company, valued at $48,844,913.48. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,382,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $1,507,000.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,001. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $79.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

