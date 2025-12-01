Mauro Ferrari Sells 8,750 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Mauro Ferrari sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $493,412.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,601.96. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,561. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 129,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,000,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

