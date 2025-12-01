enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Chairman William Sheriff Sells 24,000 Shares

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) Chairman William Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 2,286,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,058,045.75. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,683. The firm has a market cap of $495.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.02. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.64.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 118.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in enCore Energy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,972,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,454 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in enCore Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,798,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after buying an additional 582,974 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in enCore Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,316,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 497,337 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,032,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 352,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,293,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 121,152 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded enCore Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

