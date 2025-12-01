Insider Selling: JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) Director Olafur Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $2,835,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964.20. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JBTM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.97. 454,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.39. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $141,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $135,854,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at $85,029,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,182,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

