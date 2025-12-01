Insider Selling: JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) Director Olafur Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $2,835,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964.20. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
JBTM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.97. 454,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.39. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JBTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
