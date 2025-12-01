Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 20,277 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 20,277 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $20,074.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,044,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,312.40. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 60,917 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $57,261.98.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 60,733 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $59,518.34.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 638,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOWL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.