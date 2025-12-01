Insider Selling: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) CTO Sells 8,348 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) CTO James Kuffner sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $678,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,032. This trade represents a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SYM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. 2,702,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,374. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.67, a PEG ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Symbotic by 833.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Northcoast Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Symbotic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

