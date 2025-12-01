Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $254,960.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,344.08. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.88. 943,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,866. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.01. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

