Head to Head Contrast: SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) versus Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Arcos Dorados 2.89% 24.54% 4.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SSP Group and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Arcos Dorados 1 2 0 0 1.67

Volatility & Risk

Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than SSP Group.

SSP Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSP Group and Arcos Dorados”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $4.35 billion 0.31 $34.75 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $4.56 billion 0.35 $148.76 million $1.17 6.44

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats SSP Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

