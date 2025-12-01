Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) vs. Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) and Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Thinkific Labs and Strategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinkific Labs N/A N/A N/A Strategy 1,036.61% 18.83% 13.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Strategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Strategy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinkific Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategy $474.94 million 103.71 -$1.17 billion $21.50 7.97

This table compares Thinkific Labs and Strategy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thinkific Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strategy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Thinkific Labs and Strategy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinkific Labs 0 1 0 0 2.00 Strategy 0 4 13 1 2.83

Strategy has a consensus target price of $485.80, suggesting a potential upside of 183.40%. Given Strategy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategy is more favorable than Thinkific Labs.

Summary

Strategy beats Thinkific Labs on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions. The company also delivers Strategy Support, helping customers achieve system availability and usage goals through responsive troubleshooting; Strategy Consulting, offering architecture and implementation services; and Strategy Education, which includes free and paid learning options. In addition, the company is actively involved in Bitcoin development. The company offers its services through direct sales force and channel partners. It serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, and government agencies, as well as a range of industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

