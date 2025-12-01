Contrasting American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and American Homes 4 Rent”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.92 $101.80 million $7.98 16.08 American Homes 4 Rent $1.73 billion 6.84 $412.43 million $1.18 27.00

Profitability

American Homes 4 Rent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Communities. Sun Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sun Communities and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 42.58% -4.51% -2.19% American Homes 4 Rent 24.70% 5.90% 3.46%

Risk and Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sun Communities pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sun Communities and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 1 7 5 0 2.31 American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 8 0 2.53

Sun Communities presently has a consensus price target of $137.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Sun Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.