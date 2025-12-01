Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Up 40% – Time to Buy?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 40% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 191,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 41,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

