Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 24.2% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. 26,866,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 10,695,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Panmure Gordon cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

