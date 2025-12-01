Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 14.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 551,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 109,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$129.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.65.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

