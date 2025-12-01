Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR):

11/25/2025 – Ranger Energy Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Ranger Energy Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/25/2025 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/13/2025 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2025 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Ranger Energy Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 36,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $527,059.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,001,805 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,154.45. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,403 shares of company stock worth $830,857. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

