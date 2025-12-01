Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 26.5% – Still a Buy?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 2,763,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 486,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Spanish Mountain Gold
Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 26.5%
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spanish Mountain Gold
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- If D-Wave Is Too Risky, Consider These 3 Quantum ETFs for Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.