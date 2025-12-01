Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 26.1% – Here’s Why

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 741,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 168,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$70.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
