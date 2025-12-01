Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dover (DOV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) recently:

11/25/2025 – Dover had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/14/2025 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $225.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Dover had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/28/2025 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $183.00 to $198.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Dover was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/24/2025 – Dover was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/24/2025 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/24/2025 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Dover had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total transaction of $302,687.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,960.12. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

