Safestay (LON:SSTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.75 and last traded at GBX 18.50, with a volume of 45188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.04.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.
Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safestay had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safestay plc will post 24.0500009 earnings per share for the current year.
Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.
Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.
