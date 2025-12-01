CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) CFO Acquires $99,930.60 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) CFO Brad Lakhia bought 2,060 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,729.84. This trade represents a 5.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CBZ stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,311. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $693.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,872,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,605,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 623,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 446,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $23,494,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth $21,739,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

