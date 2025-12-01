Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Buys 4,100 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $17,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,586,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,683.44. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 80,408 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $340,125.84.
- On Monday, November 24th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 27,067 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $117,741.45.
- On Friday, November 21st, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $132,544.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $151,349.40.
- On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $530,990.46.
- On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $100,531.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,314.41.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 1.8%
NYSE GTE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.61. 396,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
