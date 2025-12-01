O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $238,585.05 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5%

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.24. 4,589,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,711. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

