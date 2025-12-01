Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher Jr Sells 50,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $6,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 480,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,353,542.17. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.24. 31,252,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,776,863. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

