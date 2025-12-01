DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 156,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 81,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.