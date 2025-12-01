NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.1770. Approximately 58,479,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 59,577,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

NIO Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 1,085.61% and a negative net margin of 31.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $12,315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 96.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in NIO by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,377 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

