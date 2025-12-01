Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 26.5% – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,018,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 488,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
