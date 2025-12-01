Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Weak Earnings

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $171.13 and last traded at $171.13. Approximately 10,098,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,469,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.60.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $11,482,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,047,600. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $15,558,556.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,389,299.60. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,525,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,118,000 after buying an additional 1,190,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,740,000 after acquiring an additional 163,305 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,504 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.42 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

