Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.93 and last traded at $76.04. 15,111,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 21,086,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

