IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $47.0940. 13,577,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 24,516,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get IonQ alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Down 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. IonQ’s revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,444,658.40. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 213,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in IonQ by 112.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.